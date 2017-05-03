Latest News
NGT asks MoEF to clarify stand on banning charcoal as fuel

The NGO had also sought a ban on the use of charcoal as a fuel or raw material in industries across the country.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to “file a clear statement” on a plea seeking a ban on the use of charcoal as fuel in industries. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim and Expert Member Nagin Nanda directed the Environment Ministry to make a “categoric statement” within two weeks.

The MoEF counsel told the tribunal that it had engaged the Institute of Forest Management to conduct a detailed study on the issue.

“We direct the MoEF to file a clear statement spelling out its own stand with regard to the principal prayer. They may use the findings of the study in the report but they must take a independent decision with regard to the feasibility of banning of charcoal as a fuel in industries,” the bench said.

The matter is now posted for hearing on May 22.

The Indian Institute of Sustainable Development had filed a plea alleging that trees were being indiscriminately cut for use as charcoal.

Noting that the indiscriminate and illegal felling of trees would lead to environmental disaster, the NGT had earlier imposed a ban on the cutting of trees without clearance from “appropriate authorities”.

“There shall be an order of injunction against companies/authorities from illegally cutting trees in the forest areas in the whole of country to be used for charcoal without obtaining environmental/forest clearance or permission from appropriate authorities,” the bench had said.

