NGT asks for report on waste water reaching the Yamuna

The National Green Tribunal on Monday asked for an analytical report on effluent samples of sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Delhi Gate and Okhla to monitor cleaning of waste water reaching the Yamuna. The Central Pollution Control

Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and a representative from IIT Roorkee were instructed to jointly inspect the STPs, by a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar.

A total of 14 STP projects are slated to clean the waste water reaching the Yamuna, of which seven are to be built and funded by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the tribunal was told.

“The officers have stated that for all the seven STP projects, the work order has been issued to M/s Larsen and Toubro whose representative is present before the tribunal and confirms the same. The representative of M/s L&T shall submit a complete action plan within two weeks… in relation to these projects and also submit that how early the projects can be completed,” the bench noted.

The NGT was hearing a plea on monitoring of implementation of the ‘Maily se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Project 2017’.

Meanwhile, another bench, headed by Justice Jawad Rahim, asked the DJB to furnish the particulars with regard to the charges for water consumption payable by the police department within two weeks. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Sanjay Kumar, who claimed that he had learnt through RTI replies that Delhi Police has not paid its water bills to DJB, amounting to over Rs 232 crore.

“The police department shall, within one week after receipt of the bills, file their response if any,” the bench said, while posting the matter for hearing on May 19. The police told the tribunal that they have already paid approximately Rs 65 crore after the filing of this petition, and the DJB has, till date, not given them a separate bill for the consumption of water.

