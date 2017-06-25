NGT asks commercial buildings in Shimla to set up Sewage Treatment Plants

The construction of a sewage treatment plant was stopped after residents of Lalru protested. Jaipal Singh The construction of a sewage treatment plant was stopped after residents of Lalru protested. Jaipal Singh

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed all commercial buildings in Shimla which have a discharge of more than 5 KLD (kilo litres per day) to establish their own sewage treatment plant (STP) within three months. A circuit bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Himachal Pradesh government and the state pollution control board to issue notice to all such builders within two weeks and ask them to comply with the direction without default.

“Report of compliance should also be submitted before the next date of hearing. It shall also deal with the issue of storm water drain carrying municipal solid waste and other pollutant to the source of water,” the bench, also comprising Justice Dalip Singh, said in its order passed recently.

The order came after lawyers appearing for the state pollution control board and the Shimla Municipal Corporation told the bench that any building discharging more than 5 KLD sewage and effluent every day should have its own STP in the interest of environment.

The green panel also sought complete data as to how many drains carry sewage in the entire city of Shimla within the municipal corporation. The matter is listed for next hearing on July 21. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Shimla-based advocate Abhimanyu Rathor seeking direction to concerned agencies to formulate an action plan for the collection and disposal of municipal solid waste.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App