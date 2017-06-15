NGT allows registration of three diesel trucks for carrying petrol

The green panel directed the transport department to “condemn and dismantle” vehicles which are over 10 years’ old and ordered that the new vehicles be fitted with GPS. (File Photo) The green panel directed the transport department to “condemn and dismantle” vehicles which are over 10 years’ old and ordered that the new vehicles be fitted with GPS. (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed registration of three new diesel vehicles conforming to BS-IV norms to be used for transporting petrol or petroleum products.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim granted the relief to three petrol pumps in Delhi — Car Care Centre, Bhasin Service Station and Harshita Service Station — and directed them to use the vehicles for carrying petroleum products only.

“The applicant shall file an affidavit before tribunal as well as before Regional Transport Office that they do not possess or engage any diesel vehicle which is more than 10 years old for carrying on their business activity…

“The vehicles shall not be structurally altered and increase its height or change height of the vehicle and it should be strictly within the specified limit,” the bench said in its June 12 order.

The green panel directed the department to “condemn and dismantle” vehicles which are over 10 years’ old and ordered that the new vehicles be fitted with GPS (Global Positioning System).

The plea filed by the petrol pumps had contended that the green panel had banned the registration of new diesel vehicles as well as re-registration of such vehicles after 10 years.

Later, the Supreme Court also banned the registration of diesel-run SUVs and cars with engine capacity beyond 2000cc in Delhi and National Capital Region.

Due to this, the transport department was not registering newly-procured vehicles, which conform to BS-IV norms, and not re-registering old vehicles, it had said.

