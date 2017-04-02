NGT allows registration of 8 diesel trucks for waste disposal

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In a relief to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to allow registration of eight new diesel vehicles conforming to BS-IV norms to be used for waste disposal.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar granted the relief to the civic body as CNG or petrol driven vehicle needed for the purpose was not available in the market.

The green panel directed the municipal corporation to “condemn and dismantle” the vehicles which are over 10 years’ old and ordered that the new vehicles should be fitted with Global Positioning System (GPS).

“Minutes of the meeting dated March 17, 2017 held under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Delhi have been placed on record to show that no other machines or vehicles which are CNG or petrol driven are available in the market and, therefore, it is necessary that diesel vehicles should be permitted to be registered. The application is allowed subject to the conditions,” the bench said.

The NGT held that the new vehicles would only be used for collection and transportation of municipal solid waste, and not for any private purpose. The plea moved by the civic body had contended that the green panel had banned the registration of new diesel vehicles as well as re-registration of such vehicles after 10 years.

Later, the Supreme Court had also banned registration of diesel-run SUVs and cars having engine capacity beyond 2000cc in Delhi and National Capital Region. Due to this, the transport department was not registering the newly procured vehicles, which conform to BS-IV norms, and not re-registering old vehicles, it had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now