NGT allows registration of 4 diesel trucks for road cleaning

National Green Tribunal (File Photo) National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed registration of four new diesel vehicles conforming to BS-IV norms to be used for mechanical cleaning of roads in Greater Noida. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar granted the relief to the authority as CNG or petrol driven vehicle needed for the purpose was not available in the market.

“It (vehicle) will only be used for cleaning and sweeping of road and will not be plied for any private purpose. If the above conditions are satisfied, registering authorities may register the said vehicles in accordance with law,” the bench said.

The green panel directed the department to “condemn and dismantle” the vehicles which are over 10 years’ old and ordered that the new vehicles should be fitted with Global Positioning System (GPS). The plea had contended that the green panel had banned the registration of new diesel vehicles as well as re-registration of such vehicles after 10 years.

Later, the Supreme Court also banned registration of diesel-run SUVs and cars having engine capacity beyond 2000cc in Delhi and National Capital Region. Due to this, the transport department was not registering the newly-procured vehicles, which conform to BS-IV norms, and not re-registering old vehicles, it had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now