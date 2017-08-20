NGT allows registration of 3 diesel trucks belonging to railways

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the registration of three new diesel trucks, conforming to BS-IV emission norms, to be used by the railways’ general store department for transporting essential supplies. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar granted the relief after the PSU behemoth said it does not have any vehicle more than 10 years old.

The green panel was also informed that three trucks which were more than 10 years old had been scrapped and the certificate submitted to it. The tribunal — which had last year banned the registration of new diesel vehicles as well as their re- registration after 10 years — clarified in its recent order that the new vehicles should be used only for carrying essential commodities and not for any other purpose.

“We dispose of this application and direct that the Registering Officer, Delhi register these three vehicles provided they are BS-IV compliant and have to be used for the purpose as stated in the application,” the bench said. The tribunal’s order came after advocate Om Prakash, appearing for the railways, informed the bench that it had bought three new diesel vehicles which were BS-IV compliant.

The railwa ys had approached the green panel seeking registration of its new vehicles following its directive last year. Later, the Supreme Court had also banned registration of diesel-run SUVs and cars with engine capacity beyond 2000cc in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

In a jolt to diesel car owners in the national capital, the tribunal had directed the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles over 10 years old from plying in the city. The tribunal had clarified later that deregistration of old diesel vehicles in the national capital would be carried out in a phased manner.

