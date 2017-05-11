NGOs told to open accounts with core banks

Representational Image Representational Image

In a move to keep a tab on errant NGOs, especially those receiving funds from foreign countries, the Union Home Ministry has asked as many as 5,845 organisations to open their accounts in banks that have core banking facilities and furnish details so that security agencies could have real-time access in case of any discrepancies.

In the past three years, the government has cancelled registration of over 10,000 NGOs and refused to renew licences of over 1,300 NGOs for various violations. Now, there are around 24,000 active NGOs against 40,000 in 2014-15.

In a communication, 3,768 NGOs have been told that their bank accounts are not available as per the core banking format, while 2,077 NGOs have been asked to furnish their bank accounts details. The ministry took the decision after it found that many NGOs have bank accounts in cooperative banks or state government-owned apex banks that do not have core-banking facilities, officials said.

