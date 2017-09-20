NGOs get chance to file returns 

Representational Image Representational Image

The Home Ministry on Tuesday gave 4,842 non-governmental organisations (NGO) one more opportunity to file their annual returns of the last five years after paying a penalty. The NGOs now have time till October 18 to upload their returns.

Last month, MHA cancelled registration of 4,842 NGOs and associations under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) over their failure to file annual returns between 2010-11 and 2014-15.

In May, 18,523 associations that had not been regularly filing returns under FCRA over the past five years were given a one-time opportunity to give details of their income and expenses. No penalty was to be paid by the defaulters. While 13,861 associations reverted, 4,842 did not respond, said the MHA. “Registration of 4,842 organisations was therefore cancelled under Section 14 of FCRA, 2010, for non-filing of annual returns,” the MHA notice said.

