NGO raises $2 million in US for rural schools in India

An NGO known for its innovative single teacher schools in remote rural and tribal areas of India has raised USD 2 million during a fund-raising event in New York, the foundation said on Thursday.

This is the largest ever single-gala fund raiser for the foundation which has been a major contributor to its single school missions in India, it said.

The event was held at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York.

Organiser, Mohan Wanchoo, who is chairman and Founder of EC Infosystems, said the Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation currently has 58,000 schools in India.

“They accommodate 56 million children – more than half of which are girls,” he said.

