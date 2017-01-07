Northeast Frontier railway resolves to provide better services to women and children

At present, 13 helplines were available under NF Railway. At present, 13 helplines were available under NF Railway.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway has resolved to provide better and more secure journey to women passengers, children and senior citizens this year. “The focus for the forthcoming year will be to provide safe and secure journey to female passengers, children and senior citizens in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP),” RPF Chief Security Commissioner Rattan Chand said here today.

As a step in this direction, RPF would be put through short duration intensive training courses for gender sensitisation, improvement of skill and behaviour modification to equip them for better facilitation and interaction with passengers, Chand said.

RPF has also resolved to make all out efforts to control and prevent child trafficking through railway transport network by apprehending culprits and prosecuting them along with ensuring that the trafficked children are released and handed over to the right claimants.

Chand had said last year, ten cases of human trafficking had been detected with 60 boys and girls rescued while 19 traffickers were arrested in this connection. Besides, 357 runaway minor boys and girls had been rescued while nine cases of crime were reported against women following which nine arrests were made in this connection.

Chand said that a new RPF Security Help Line No 182 had been introduced and made active in all security control rooms of the Division for providing quick assistance to passengers and redressal of their grievances. At present, 13 helplines were available under NF Railway.

Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was also constituted at some important railway stations for attending and taking necessary steps with 163 cases of complaints disposed off last year.