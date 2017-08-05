Nexus between jihadists in south and CPM cadres: Hosabale

Dattatreya Hosabale Dattatreya Hosabale

Alleging a nexus between CPM cadres and Islamic jihadists in south India, senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said on Friday that high recruitment of Islamic State members from Left-ruled Kerala confirms the link between the two. “There is definitely some nexus between jihadi terrorists operating in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala and the CPM cadres,” the RSS Sahsarkaryavah said at a press conference on the killings of Swayamsevaks in Kerala.

Pointing out that the NIA “arrested jihadi terrorists” from a “party (CPM) village” in Kerala, he asked: “No one can reach a party village. How did jihadi terrorists reach there and make their hideout?” Emphasising on the nexus claim, he said: “The maximum recruitment of IS cadre from India is from Kannur district of Kerala.” Kannur, he said, has also been a “model” of the CPM violence on Swayamsevaks.

Hosabale was accompanied at the press meet by veteran RSS Pracharak J Nandakumar and other senior leaders, indicating that the Sangh would now field its top leaders to highlight the violence against its workers in Kerala. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh recently called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and expressed concern about the violence. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to visit the state soon.

Hosabale demanded a high-level probe into the killings of RSS workers and said the Sangh has “apprehensions” about the CPM’s proposal for talks to end violence.

Recently, CPM general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury had said he was ready to talk to RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat over the continuing violence in Kerala. “We welcome it (the proposal),” Hosabale said, but quickly added that “we have some apprehensions”.

“The RSS has always tried to get into a dialogue process, at least three times in the past,” he said, adding that the CPM “backstabbed” by “killing another Swayamsevak within months, therefore defeating the purpose.”

Detailing the history of attacks on swayamsevaks in Kerala, Hosabale claimed that since the “first murder” in 1969, “around 300 swayamsevaks were murdered by CPM cadres”. As many as 14 have been killed in the past 13 months, he said, demanding “an inquiry under HC or SC or any central agency”.

At the press meet, he first denied that RSS workers had killed any CPM cadre, but later admitted that “there may be some retaliation. But these are retaliations…. It is not planned.” He then added, “we are not defending any violence, even by our workers.”

He also clarified that “it is not a fight between the RSS and the CPM. The CPM has also killed Congress workers.”

