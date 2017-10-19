Next Diwali at Ram Temple with lalla, say Nyas chairman

Yogi Adityanath at Mani Ramdasji Chhavni. Express photo Yogi Adityanath at Mani Ramdasji Chhavni. Express photo

A day after taking part in grand Diwali celebrations at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at the disputed site in town. He also met Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chairman Nritya Gopal Das, who claimed that “time to build Ram temple is very near and the next Diwali will be celebrated at the temple with Lord Ram in it”.

This comes at a time when Adityanath maintained silence on the issue during his two-day visit to Ayodhya.

Staying the night in Ayodhya, Adityanath started his day by visiting prominent temples, including Hanuman Garhi. Speaking to mediapersons outside Hanuman Garhi, he said that “Ayodhya had introduced Diwali to the country and may the festival become a unique event across the world”.

“We sought blessings for happiness, prosperity and security for the people of the entire state and nation from Bajrangbali at Hanuman Garhi and from Lord Ram by visiting Ramlala,” he said before going to the makeshift temple. It was his second visit to the makeshift temple after he was sworn in as the CM in May.

On the Opposition alleging that Adityanath does not celebrate festivals with his family at home, CM said that the “entire UP and society was his family”.

“…Opposition lacks issues, as they are unemployed… They make negative remarks on every good work. Those who never thought about anything good, who had never done anything good, who lack positive and creative thinking … how can it be expected that they would speak good about any good work?” he asked.

After offering prayers at temples, Adityanath visited Mani Ramdasji Chhavni, where Nritya Gopal Das and hundreds of sadhus stay.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Das said, “Ram Janmabhoomi par mandir ka nirman bilkul nikat aa gaya hai… isliye pehle se hi Dipawali mana kar ke swagat kiya gaya hai (Time to build temple on Ram Janmabhoomi is very near… that is why Diwali is being celebrated to welcome it).”

He claimed that there was no doubt that construction of Ram temple will start during the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Aur agli Dipawali Ram Mandir me Ram lalla virajman hon aur usi roop me manayi jaayegi (Next Diwali will be celebrated at the Ram temple with Lord Ram in it),” said Das — the head of Ram Janmaboomi Nyas, a body related to the construction of the Ram temple.

Carving stones for the Ram temple is going on under the Nyas’ supervision. Das, an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, is facing trial at a special court in Lucknow.

