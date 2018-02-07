Next AICC session likely in Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar to meet Rahul Gandhi today

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh with state Congress president Sunil Jakhar. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh with state Congress president Sunil Jakhar. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is likely to hold its session in Punjab in March. The state unit of the party has offered to organise the session under the leadership of AICC president Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday reached Delhi to discuss the preparations with Rahul in a meeting on Wednesday. Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who is a member of Parliament from Gurdaspur is already in Delhi. General Secretary incharge Asha Kumari is also scheduled to attend the meeting.

Sources in party told The Indian Express that Punjab Congress, that recorded an overwhelming victory in the state Assembly elections, has offered to host the session. Amarinder, armed with the blue-print of the session is learnt to have left it on Rahul whether to organise a primary or a full session. Primary session is attended by AICC delegates while a full session has the participation of AICC as well as Pradesh Congress Committee delegates.

A Congress leader said the two-day session is usually held in a state-ruled by the party. It entails expenditure worth crores as besides the party function, boarding a lodging arrangements of delegates are also to be made by the state unit of the party. The last session, called Chintan Shivir, was organised in Jaipur in January 2013. A senior party leader said this year’s session holds importance as Congress is preparing to be a political force to reckon with ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The final decision would be taken by Rahul and the dates would be finalised, sources said. They said the meeting would also discuss reorganisation of Punjab Congress. As Amarinder has already indicated that he would expand the cabinet before the budget session, a discussion on the probables may also be taken up.

