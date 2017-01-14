Newspaper vendor held for sending Sourav Ganguly death threat

The accused, in his confession, said he did not want the MLA to stand on the same stage as Ganguly as that would have “increased the MLA’s stature” in society. The accused, in his confession, said he did not want the MLA to stand on the same stage as Ganguly as that would have “increased the MLA’s stature” in society.

Police on Friday arrested 39-year-old Nirmala Samanta, a newspaper vendor, for sending a letter containing death threats to Sourav Ganguly, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and former captain of the Indian cricket team.

The letter addressing Ganguly’s mother was recently sent to his residential address, asking him not to attend an inter-college cricket tournament organised by Vidyasagar University on January 19 in West Midnapore. According to police sources, Ganguly was likely to share the dais with Garbeta district MLA Asish Chakraborty. The accused, in his confession, said he did not want the MLA to stand on the same stage as Ganguly as that would have “increased the MLA’s stature” in society. The letter — which had been sent by courier — was signed off with the name “Z Alam”.

Later in the day, Ganguly filed a complaint at Behala police station.