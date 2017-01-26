News update at 9 pm: Sena Medal for three soldiers, Indo-UAE bilateral ties, Mukhtar Ansari rejoins BSP

Here are the top stories for the night bulletin on January 26. Here are the top stories for the night bulletin on January 26.

Sena Medal for 3 soldiers for gunning down Burhan Wani

File Photo of Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani (R), who was killed during an encounter at Kokarnag area of Anantnag District of South Kashmir . (Source: PTI Photo) File Photo of Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani (R), who was killed during an encounter at Kokarnag area of Anantnag District of South Kashmir . (Source: PTI Photo)

Three personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles unit have been awarded Sena Medal for killing the dreaded militant commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2015. The three personnel are Major Sandeep Kumar, Captain Manik Sharma

and Naik Arvind Singh Chauhan. It is revealed that Major Kumar, who led the team of three following “actionable” intelligence input that Sartaj Aziz and two other militants were hiding in a house in Bumdoora village, showed bravery and exemplary restraint in the face of extreme provocation in neutralising them. Read full story here

India, UAE to strengthen ties for increase in bilateral trade

New Delhi: Prime Minister New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ,shakes hand with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after signing of agreements between the two countries in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

India and UAE have agreed to strengthen their bilateral ties including in strategic areas of security, defence, energy in order to develop a medium and long term strategy for increasing bilateral trade by 60 percent over the next five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also expressed content over the ties having been matured into a strong relationship across a wide range of political, economic, trade and investment, energy, defence and security spheres. Read full story here

Shiv Sena to fight civic polls alone in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party will contest the upcoming elections to municipal corporations and zilla parishads on its own. Thackeray confirmed that the party will not be entering into an alliance with anyone after days of suspense over the possibility of a tie-up with BJP for civic polls in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra. “I am ready to go solo, the Shiv Sainiks are ready to go solo. I want strong foot-soldiers with me who have the courage to launch a frontal attack and not back-stab. Once I have taken my decision, I do not want anybody to question it,” Thackeray said. Read full story here

Cancel visit if can’t pay for the wall: Donald Trump to Mexican president

US President Donald Trump US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday told Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto that he should cancel his visit to Washington, if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the massive border wall that Trump wants to build to stop illegal migrants from entering America. Pena Nieto was scheduled to be in Washington on January 31 to meet Donald Trump. “The US has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive number of of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump tweeted. Read full story here

Mukhtar Ansari re-joins BSP, to contest from Mau

QED’s Mukhtar Ansari QED’s Mukhtar Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal (QED) has rejoined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and will contest from the Mau assembly constituency in next month’s UP polls. BSP chief Mayawati confirmed the news and said that Ansari is being taken back in the party as the allegations against him have not been proved yet. Ansari’s son Abbas and brother Sibgatulla have also joined the party will be contesting the elections from Ghosi and Mohammadabad assembly constituencies respectively. Read full story here

