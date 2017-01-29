Top stories at 8 pm: Roger Federer wins Australian Open, BJP releases Goa manifesto, US tech industry condemns Trump

Roger Federer reacts during his Men’s singles final match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal. Reuters Roger Federer reacts during his Men’s singles final match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal. Reuters

Roger Federer prevailed 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 against Rafael Nadal to win his fifth Australian Open and clinch his first grand slam title in four-and-a-half years. The 35-year-old capped his triumphant return from knee surgery with a record-extending 18th major title after a vintage battle with his Spanish rival, who had won all three of their previous meetings at Melbourne Park. Roger Federer will be back in the top 10 when the new rankings are declared on Monday. Read full story here.

BJP releases manifesto for Goa polls; focus on jobs, tourism

Goa Chief Minister Lakshmikant Parsekar with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis and other BJP leaders releasing the party’s manifest for Goa Assembly polls in Panaji on Sunday. PTI Photo Goa Chief Minister Lakshmikant Parsekar with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis and other BJP leaders releasing the party’s manifest for Goa Assembly polls in Panaji on Sunday. PTI Photo

The ruling-BJP on Sunday released its manifesto for the Goa Assembly elections next month, promising that it will make the state “unemployment free” in five years if voted to power again. The manifesto was released by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis in the presence of his Goan counterpart Laxmikant Parsekar, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and other party leaders. Read more

101 candidates with pending criminal cases contesting Punjab assembly elections

Shiromani Akali Dal President and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal releases the party’s manifesto for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in Ludhiana on Tuesday. PTI Photo Shiromani Akali Dal President and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal releases the party’s manifesto for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in Ludhiana on Tuesday. PTI Photo

As many as 101 (9 per cent) out of the total 1,145 candidates contesting Punjab elections have pending criminal cases against them, including 12 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Data released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Punjab Election Watch (PEW) here on Sunday reveals that 78 candidates have serious criminal cases pending against them, wherein four candidates are facing murder charges, 11 were booked under attempt to murder, and six face are accused of committing crimes against women.

Akhilesh-Rahul bonhomie reflects in road show

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly appointed party president Akhilesh Yadav with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in a road show in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly appointed party president Akhilesh Yadav with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in a road show in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav were showered with rose petals and garlands as their joint road show slowly made its way through a 12-km stretch in Lucknow. Boosting the morale of their supporters and signalling unity, the two leaders stood on a custom-built platform above the ‘UP Vijay Rath’ started the road show from the GPO park in Hazratganj after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. READ MORE

Trump’s immigration order: Google co-founder Sergey Brin joins protesters at San Francisco International Airport

Sergey Brin, Google co-founder. Sergey Brin, Google co-founder.

Google co-founder and president of Alphabet, Sergey Brin expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s executive order on denying entry into the US to refugees traveling from several Muslim-dominant countries. Brin joined hundreds of protesters agitating against the ban at San Francisco International Airport. Brin, in a statement to Forbes’s Ryan Mac said, “I’m here because I’m a refugee.” Trump’s order bars nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US and hundreds of thousands of people gathered at airports across the US to protest the ban. Read more

