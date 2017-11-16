News should not have views of writers, says CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said news and views should be kept separate by journalists. Addressing a function organised by journalists here to mark the National Press Day, he also said that newspapers should be honest carriers of news to the common man. News should not have views of the writers. If you want to give your views you can carry it as an analysis, he said. “If something has not happened and someone prints it as it has happened, then it would amount to biggest disservice,” Parrikar said.

“You should not feel the pressure because a chief minister doesn’t like certain comments. I feel that the news are not views, you can always use the inside pages to express your views,” he said.

“I am a person who believes in the thinking that ‘I differ with you, but I will fight till the last for your right to differ with me,” the senior BJP leader said.

Parrikar said the newspapers should be honest carriers of news to the common man. “But we have seen the trend that things are being distorted in some of the newspapers.”

“When a journalist writes false news that time he is sacrificing his principles. There are many who try to push in rumours through the newspapers,” the chief minister said.

“As a politician I have dared to criticise the media because the way you (media) have the right to write against me, I also enjoy it (right) to question you,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App