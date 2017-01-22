News of death in family awaits soldier freed from Pakistan

Sepoy Chandu Chavan Sepoy Chandu Chavan

Resident of Borvihir village in Maharashtra’s Dhule district clapped and cheered as they watched visuals of Sepoy Chandu Chavan’s return from Pakistan on TV. Bhushan, 27, Chandu’s brother, who is also a soldier, said the sepoy was unaware of their grandmother’s death. “I want to inform him in person,” he said.

The grandmother, Lilavati, 65, had died minutes after hearing the news of Chavan’s capture in September. She had raised the two brothers after their parents’ death.

“We have not yet immersed her ashes and have preserved them, hoping that Chandu would perform the rituals. I am planning to travel to Delhi soon to request the government and Army to send him for a day or two to Dhule to perform the rites,” Bhushan said.

He said he was overwhelmed when the villagers began to stream into their house. “Around noon, I received a phone call from Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, who informed me that Chandu would be released later in the day. I wanted to travel to Delhi to receive him in person but the news came so suddenly that I could not travel on such a short notice,’’ he said. “I then switched on the TV and saw my brother being handed over.’’

Bhamre had earlier this month informed Bhushan that Pakistan had told India that their inquiry against Chavan was in the final stages and that they would soon release him. “We expected he would be released on Republic Day but the news on Saturday came as a sweet surprise.’’ Bhushan said their neighbours offered prayers at a Hanuman temple after hearing the news of his brother’s release. “The entire village is celebrating his release.’’