News bulletin at 9 pm: Manipur economic blockade lifted after 130 days, Jat protest in Delhi postponed, Father of rock ‘n’ roll Chuck Berry dies

Manipur economic blockade lifted after 130 days

Manipur economic blockade called off after 130 days. (ANI photo) Manipur economic blockade called off after 130 days. (ANI photo)

The Manipur economic blockade which had been imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) four months ago was lifted Sunday evening. The lifting of the indefinite blockade followed talks between the UNC, the government of India and the Manipur state government in Senapati district in the state. Since November 1, 2016, national highways 2 and 37 had been blocked by the UNC to protest then CM Okram Ibobi Singh’s government’s decision to create seven new districts. The blockade saw a shortage of a number of essential commodities in the state. The UNC had also banned government of India national projects in Naga-dominated areas of the state. Read more

After meeting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Jat leaders postpone protest

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

The Jat quota protesters, who had planned a march to Delhi on Monday, in a relief to commuters in the capital, postponed the protest in the national capital. The protesters had called for a ‘Delhi siege’ and planned protests outside the Parliament, demanding reservation in education and government jobs. The Delhi police had made elaborate security arrangements expecting thousands of protesters to come to the capital on Monday. Metro services on lines going outside Delhi to the NCR regions had been indefinitely halted. However, following a meeting with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the Jat protesters have postponed their agitation. Read more

Yogi Adityanath will make UP ‘Uttam Pradesh’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister of India Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ,BJP National President Amit Shah at New Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath oath taking ceremony at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Yogi Adityanath after he took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He congratulated both Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, who were sworn-in as deputy chief ministers of the state as well. PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to Yogi Adityanath Ji, Keshav Prasad Maurya Ji, Dinesh Sharma Ji and all those who took oath today. Best wishes for serving UP”. PM Modi went on to say “I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development. Our sole mission and motive is development. When Utttar Pradesh develops, India develops. We want to serve UP’s youth and create opportunities for them” in a series of tweets. Read more

Father of rock ‘n’ roll Chuck Berry dies at age 90

Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during a concert in Burgos, northern Spain in 2007. (Source: Reuters) Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during a concert in Burgos, northern Spain in 2007. (Source: Reuters)

Chuck Berry, a pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll, and one of its most influential guitarists and songwriters, died Saturday in his Missouri home. Berry, 90, a defining musician of the rock ‘n’ roll era, created many anthems that defined the sound of the genre. The police reached Berry’s home and found him unresponsive, and efforts to revive him failed. Bob Dylan called Berry “the Shakespeare of rock ‘n’ roll” as he was one of the first performers to write and sing his own songs. Read more

Clashes in Syrian capital after surprise rebel assault

Eastern districts of the Syrian capital of Damascus were rocked by heavy clashes Sunday, when jihadists and rebels launched a surprise attack on forces in the city, a state television channel reported. Lead by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front, the allied jihadists and rebels attacked government positions in Jobar district and entered neighbouring Abbasid Square. Read more

