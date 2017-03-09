News bulletin at 9 PM: Exit poll out; BJP winning in four state, Lok Sabha passes Maternity Bill, Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t rule out BSP coalition, Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar Debacle

Results of the Assembly elections will be announced on March 11. Results of the Assembly elections will be announced on March 11.

Exit polls put BJP in drivers seat, saffron party sweeps four out of five state

Exit poll hint at BJP forming the government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Congress wining Punjab. Today’s Chanakya which got its prediction right after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and subsequent Assembly polls, has given 285 seats to the BJP, 88 seats to the closes competitor the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance. In Punjab however, India Today-Axis exit poll predicted 62-71 seats for the Congress in 117-member assembly, a comfortable majority, and 42-51 to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, BJP will form the finish fourth as per the exit poll. Read More here

India will take third place in terms of Maternity leaves after Canada and Norway.

Indian set to get its own Maternity leave law

The much awaited Maternity Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday by voice vote in the Parlieament. The bill not only increases the maternity leaves from 12 weeks to 26 weeks for pregnant women but also guarantees then employment and a full paid absence from work to take care of the child. Read More here

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addesses a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo by Nand Kumar (PTI2_26_2017_000150B)

Akhilesh Yadav considering BSP coalition to form government in Uttar Pradesh

While confident of a win in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that nobody wants President Rule in the state. He added that to avoid a such a situation SP could join hands with Mayawati to from the new government in the Uttar Pradesh. Read More Here

Karan Johar had said in an interview that Kangana Ranaut was confused about the understanding of word nepotism and if she was so ‘terrorised’ by Bollywood, she should leave it.

Kangana Ranaut playing the ”Badass Card”

The Kangana Ranaut – Karan Johar battle has heated up with Ranaut disclosing to Mumbai Mirror that she had not intended to play the ‘victim card’ or the ‘woman card’ but instead the ‘badass card’, referring to Johar’s claims that the Bollywood actress was trying to garner sympathy, against alleged nepotism on Johar’s part, in the film industry. Read More Here