Top stories at 9 pm, January 28 : BJP unveils UP poll manifesto, PM Modi says give us full majority in Goa, Sanjay Bhansali cancels Jaipur shoot

BJP unveils UP poll manifesto

On the issue of triple talaq, Amit Shah said the party, on coming to power, will take views of women and present its opinion before the Supreme Court. (PTI Photo) On the issue of triple talaq, Amit Shah said the party, on coming to power, will take views of women and present its opinion before the Supreme Court. (PTI Photo)

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday released the party’s manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections naming it ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ (Pledge for People’s Welfare). The saffron party has left no stone unturned to reach out to its ‘Hindu’ voters and has brought back the contentious issue of building the ‘Ram Mandi’ to the fore front of public debate. Amit Shah in his speech reiterated the party’s ambition to built the Ram temple, but, only after taking the Supreme Court blessings. “The party is firm on the Ram temple issue…efforts will be made to ensure that Ram temple is constructed under the constitutional provisions,” he said.

BJP manifesto also bring into the fray issue like ‘Triple Talaq’, Hindu mass exodus, closure of mechanised slaughter houses and improving the security situation under the ruling SP government. Read Full Story Here

PM Modi says give us full majority in Goa

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Goa

In the poll bound state of Goa, PM Modi urged the people of the state to give Bharatiya Janata party full majority in the upcoming elections as he promised to make the state the most conformable in the country. In his veiled criticism of the congress party and UPA government, PM Modi said “In the 10-year rule (of UPA government) there were no funds for Goa for construction of even a bridge. More than development of the state, some political parties get pleasure in hurting others,” he said.

“People of the country are wise; hence Congress is being defeated everywhere. People of Goa are wiser; hence they should vote for BJP and give a comfortable mandate,” he further added. Read Full Story Here

Trump shuts US doors for refugees

President Trump stopped the entry of travelers from Syria and six other nations – Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from 4 months, saying his administration needed time to develop more stringent screening processes for refugees, immigrants and visitors. (Source: Reuters) President Trump stopped the entry of travelers from Syria and six other nations – Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from 4 months, saying his administration needed time to develop more stringent screening processes for refugees, immigrants and visitors. (Source: Reuters)

As President Donald Trump passed order to bar the entry of refugees form six states including Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from 4 months, saying his administration needed time to develop more stringent screening processes. Five Iraqi passengers and one Yemeni were barred from boarding an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to New York on Saturday.

The passengers, who arrived at the transit Cairo airport, were stopped and re-directed to flights headed for their home countries despite holding valid visas, the sources said. Read Full Story Here

Sanjay Bhansali cancels Jaipur shoot

Sanjay Leela Bhansali packs up from the Jaipur shoot of Padmavati after attack. Sanjay Leela Bhansali packs up from the Jaipur shoot of Padmavati after attack.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his crew have cancelled the shooting of “Padmavati” in Jaipur after he and his crew were assault and hist movie set vandalised by a Rajput group. The incident triggered outrage in the film industry which is demanding stern action against the culprits.

While Bhansali is yet to publicly comment on the issue, his three lead stars — Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor — slammed the fringe outfit for the incident. Read Full Story Here

