News bulletin at 9 am: Snapchat CEO considers India poor for expansion, Mehbooba Mufti meets Bipin Rawat, Turkey braces for referendum

From Snapchat to Mehbooba Mufti to fuel price to Amit Shah

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 16, 2017 10:07 am
Snapchat Ceo, Indian Market, Poor country India, Spain, Indian Express, Lawsuit News, Latest News, India News, World News, Tech News, India Technology I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain: Evan Spiegel

Snapchat CEO says India “too poor” for its expansion

When the number of Internet users are growing in leaps and bounds in India and everybody wants to cater to this population, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel apparently considers India is not a viable business opportunity. Spiegel allegedly said that his app is only for the rich people. He does not want to expand into “poor countries” like India and Spain. According to a report by Variety, the comment was made by the CEO allegedly during a staff meeting in 2015.

Indian Army, Jammu Kashmir News, J&K News, Mehbooba Mufti News, Army video, Stone pelter, Indian Express News, India News Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Source: PTI)

Army Chief Bipin Rawat meets Mehbooba Mufti

Amidst the controversy over a Kashmiri tied to the bonnet of an Army vehicle, Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured her of timely action. She is learnt to have told the Army Chief that “such conduct of the troops” is “washing away all the progress that the Army has achieved in the Valley over the years”. Such acts will have far-reaching national and international implications, Mufti said.

Turkey braces for referendum

Tukey on Sunday will decide whether to replace the parliamentary system with an executive presidency. If Tukey votes in favour of President Tayyip Erdogan, he can seek two more elections and that could put him in office till until 2029. Opinion polls, however, predict divergent scenarios.

Hike in fuel prices

The Petrol price has been hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre, while diesel price has gone up by Rs 1.04 per litre. This change in prices will come into effect from Sunday midnight. The movements of prices in the international oil market and exchange rate will continue to affect the changes in prices.

BJP chief amit shah, Amit Shah, BJP, Golden age BJP, Parliament to panchayat, BJP part workers news, BJP groundwork, indian express, India news, Latest News, State News Amit Shah says BJP golden period only when party wins Odisha, Bengal, Kerala

Amit Shah’s mission: From panchayat to Parliament

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday urged his party workers to ensure that the party wins “from panchayat to Parliament” and “every state”. With only that it can be said that the BJP’s “golden era” has arrived, Shah said. The BJP chief asked party office-bearers and ministers to spend 15 days each month to reach out to workers to the booth level, covering five states and UTs, giving three days to each.

