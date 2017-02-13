News Bulletin at 9 am: Rs 2000 fake notes reach through Bangladesh border, BJP worker killed in Kerala, Tamil Nadu political crisis, Grammy’s 2017

Citing experts, sources said the motif of Chandrayaan, the Swachh Bharat logo and the year of printing had been copied on the reverse side. (Representational/Express) Citing experts, sources said the motif of Chandrayaan, the Swachh Bharat logo and the year of printing had been copied on the reverse side. (Representational/Express)

Fake Rs 2,000 notes from Pak reach India via Bangladesh border

Fake Rs 2000 notes arrived in India barely two months after the announcement of the demonetisation policy. These notes were smuggled through the porous India-Bangladesh border, official sources told The Indian Express, citing recent seizures and arrests made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Border Security Force (BSF). The latest seizures were made on February 8 in Murshidabad from Azizur Rahman (26), who hails from Malda in West Bengal. Sources said Rahman, who was carrying 40 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, told investigators that they had been printed in Pakistan, allegedly with the help of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), and had been smuggled across the border from Bangladesh. Citing interrogation records, sources said smugglers were required to pay Rs 400-600 in genuine currency for each fake Rs 2,000 note, depending on the quality. Read more

Kerala: BJP worker reportedly killed in Thrissur, party calls for strike

A 20-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Kerala was reportedly killed late Sunday night, reported news agency ANI. The boy, Nirmal, was hacked to death in Mukkattukara of Thrissur district. The district unit of the BJP placed the blame for the attack on the ruling CPI(M) and has called for a strike on Monday. Nirmal was stabbed during a melee at a local temple festival. The local BJP unit claimed the group including Nirmal was attacked by CPI(M) workers. Though the youth was rushed to hospital, his life could not be saved. Another BJP worker, Mithun, is undergoing treatment. Read more

Tamil Nadu Governor can wait for SC ruling but should act soon: Bommai case judge

The role of Governor C Vidyasagar Rao has been drawing criticism due to the delay in resolving the ongoing political crisis in Tamil Nadu. The swearing-in ceremony of VK Sasikala has been delayed for almost a week now. Former Supreme Court Judge P B Sawant has said the Governor must “act as early as possible” and allay the “impression that he is acting partisan”. Justice Sawant was part of the nine-judge bench that delivered the landmark judgment in the S R Bommai versus Union of India case. “The Governor must act as early as possible. The only action he can take is to invite both the sides that have staked claim to get their MLAs and have a floor test in the Assembly at the earliest,” he told The Indian Express on the phone. The Bommai judgment stipulated that floor test was the only criteria to judge whether the government enjoys majority in the legislature. Read more

Grammy Awards 2017: Adele, Beyonce pick up trophies

The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. David Bowie’s 25th and final studio album “Blackstar” won five posthumous trophies at the 59th annual Grammys. Also, Beyonce captured the Grammy Award for best urban contemporary album for Lemonade. Her win came soon after the singer, pregnant with twins, performed in an elaborate ode to motherhood. As she took the stage to accept the trophy she acknowledged her family, sitting in the audience. Read more

Hyderabad: Indian cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar (C Rahane b Jadeja 42) during the 4th day of the test match between India and Bangladesh at Uppal stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. PTI Photo Hyderabad: Indian cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar (C Rahane b Jadeja 42) during the 4th day of the test match between India and Bangladesh at Uppal stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. PTI Photo

India vs Bangladesh test match: Day 5

India and Bangladesh have taken the battle in the only Test to the fifth and final day on which Bangladesh need 356 runs to win. India on the hand need seven more wickets to win the Test in Hyderabad. India picked up three wickets in the final session of play on day four to reduce Bangladesh to 103 for 3 after setting a target of 459 runs for the visitors. India declared their second innings at 159 for the loss of four wickets. Earlier, India bowled out Bangladesh for 388 runs and took a 299-run lead in the first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 54* off 58 balls, his 13th Test fifty to help India score 158 runs in that second session. Quick innings from Kohli, Rahane and Jadeja also helped India score quick runs. Read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd