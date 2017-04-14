News bulletin at 10 am: New Delhi responds to Jadhav death sentence, US drops bomb in Afghanistan, Turkish President Erdogan to visit India

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

The Indian government plans to curb visa permission for Pakistani nationals visiting India. As per sources, the Pakistani artists, singers and actors are probably going to be the first group to be excluded out for maximum visibility and impact. India has taken this major step as a response to Pakistan’s execution order to ex-navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, on terrorism charges and connections in Balochistan. In reply to Pakistan’s charges on Jadhav, India claims him to be “innocent Indian kidnapped by Pakistan”.

Top American lawmakers have appreciated the Trump administration after the United States of America dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb, targeting Islamic state militants in eastern region of Afghanistan. The lawmakers have said the attack will send a clear message of America’s intentions towards wiping out terrorism. Last night, the US military dropped a GBU-43/B Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB), on a tunnel complex of ISIS-Khorasan, in Achin district of Afghanistan’s Nanagarh province, close to the Pakistani border.

A small-time actor from Rajasthan and former air hostess and model from Kolkata are in the midst of a major investigation conducted by the Andhra Pradesh police to expose the red sanders smuggling network with agents in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. During interrogation, it was found that model Sangeeta Chatterjee and Telugu actor Neetu Agarwal were included in the smuggling network by their jailed lovers. Earlier on Thursday, a Chittoor court had sent Chatterjee to judicial custody, after she was arrested from Kolkata on March 28, while Agarwal is in jail after being nabbed in Hyderabad last April.

Two months after Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy questioned the company’s board over issues of corporate governance, the software company has announced a return of $2 billion to shareholders and a dividend payout hike in FY’18. The company also appointed former Microsoft India chairman Ravi Venkatesan as the board’s co-chairman. In February, Murthy had questioned the actions of Infosys board chairman R Seshasayee and rest, recommending the appointment of NYU Stern professor Marti Subrahmanyam as co-chairman. The board had agreed on the suggestion but instead Venkatesan was preferred to Seshasayee. After Murthy’s criticism, the other co-founder also had hit hard at the board’s governance and urged it to reward the shareholders through share buyback as software giant TCS had done in February.

Just days before a historic referendum in Turkey over presidential powers, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has expressed his willingness to visit New Delhi on April 30-May 1, sources said. Erdogan, who is all ready to hold a major referendum in Turkey on April 16 in order to bring constitutional change, making the power of the president republic and scrapping the post of prime minister. The Turkish President will meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1.

