News bulletin at 4 pm: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, 23 cabinet ministers take oath, Manipur floor test tomorrow, Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 23 Cabinet ministers take oath

Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath along with 23 cabinet ministers were sworn in at the oath taking ceremony at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow Sunday afternoon. CM Adityanath, the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was unanimously chosen legislative leader by MLAs on Saturday. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were sworn-in as deputy chief ministers of the state. The swearing-in was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP party president Amit Shah, among other senior leaders. Read more

Jat quota agitation: Protesters clash with police in Fatehabad, set two buses on fire

Protesters taking part in the Jat quota agitation clashed with security personnel and set fire to two buses in Fatehabad district. The police lathicharged and fired tear gas shells in order to disperse the crowds who were headed towards the protest venue. Many were injured in the clash including women, journalists and a deputy superintendent of police. These clashes happened a day ahead of the planned protest march to Delhi, which is expected to disrupt transport services in the capital tomorrow. Read more

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 in Ranchi: India declare at 603/9 against Australia

India have taken control over proceedings as they move into lead over Australia on Day 4 of the third Test in Ranchi. Riding high on unbeaten stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha, the hosts have been solid since the morning session and are now looking to add valuable runs and add pressure on the hosts. Jadeja clips one fine to the ropes for a boundary and in comes the declaration. India end with 603/9, lead by 152 runs. Read more

Manipur Floor Test Tomorrow: BJP lawmakers camp in Guwahati ahead of confidence vote

Newly elected Manipur lawmakers are to vote in the state assembly on Monday. It is believed that the new BJP legislators, along with an independent MLA and a Trinamool Congress lawmaker are being lodged in a Guwahati Hotel to avoid getting poached ahead of the trust vote. They however denied it. BJP lawmaker Thokchom Radheshyam Singh told The Sunday Express, “There is nothing like fear of poaching by the Congress before the floor test. We are here just to relax and also meet some of our senior party leaders.” Read more

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, Indian troops retaliate

Pakistani troops on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control twice, firing automatic weapons in Bhimbel Gali and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army retaliated. “There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Bhimbher Gali and Balakote sectors from 0600 hours to 0645 hours using 2 inch mortars and automatic weapons,” a Defence spokesman told ANI, adding “There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Bhimbher Gali and Balakote sectors from 0600 hours to 0645 hours using 2 inch mortars and automatic weapons”. Read more

