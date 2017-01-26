News bulletin at 4 pm: R-Day parade, death toll rises in Kashmir avalanche, Assam blasts

Republic Day parade: India displays military might, NSG makes debut

Indian army tanks roll down Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Indian celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, which marks the anniversary of India’s democratic constitution taking force in 1950. (Source: AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Indian army tanks roll down Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Indian celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, which marks the anniversary of India’s democratic constitution taking force in 1950. (Source: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The country’s military strength and its diverse culture were on showcase at the 68th Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. The ceremony commenced with PM Modi paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. Later, President Pranab Mukherjee and Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made their way to Rajpath, escorted by the presidential bodyguard. Read full story here

10 soldiers killed as two avalanches hit Gurez sector in Kashmir, several missing

A Kashmiri man walks on snow covered road during fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) A Kashmiri man walks on snow covered road during fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Ten bodies have been retrieved by the army who went missing after two avalanches hit in Gurez Sector of Kashmir. Rescue operations have been launched as several others are still missing. Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir valley in view of fresh snowfall which has been going on intermittently for past three days. Read More

Assam: Serial blasts by ULFA(I) on Republic Day

A series of IED explosions took place in Assam on Republic Day. Bombs were detonated in Charaidow, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, police said. There was, however, no report of any casualty or damage to property in the blasts. The Police have blamed the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) for the explosions. Read updates

Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto ‘considering’ scrapping US trip

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto walk out after finishing a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. (Source: REUTERS/Henry Romero) U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto walk out after finishing a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. (Source: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

On the day American President Donald Trump signed an executive order to construct a wall between Mexico and US, President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico is contemplating whether to cancel his visit to the White House on Tuesday, according to Mexican officials. In a nationally televised speech late Wednesday, President Enrique Pena Nieto condemned the US decision and repeated that Mexico would not pay for the wall despite Trump’s claims that it would. Read more

Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin dies

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away on Thursday morning due to heart failure, according to news reports. Kadakin was 68- years-old and was the Russian ambassador to India since 2009. Read story

