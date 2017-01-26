Latest News
News bulletin at 4 pm: R-Day parade, death toll rises in Kashmir avalanche, Assam blasts

Here are the top stories from Indianexpress.com today evening.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2017 3:58 pm

Republic Day parade: India displays military might, NSG makes debut

republic day india, republic day, republic day parade, 26th january, parade, narendra Modi, PM Modi, UAE, UAE contingent, air force flypast, republic day tableau, republic day news, narendra modi, pranab mukherjee, india news, indian express news, latest news, republic day 2017, republic day 2017 photos, Indian army tanks roll down Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Indian celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, which marks the anniversary of India’s democratic constitution taking force in 1950. (Source: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The country’s military strength and its diverse culture were on showcase at the 68th Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. The ceremony commenced with PM Modi paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. Later, President Pranab Mukherjee and Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made their way to Rajpath, escorted by the presidential bodyguard. Read full story here 

10 soldiers killed as two avalanches hit Gurez sector in Kashmir, several missing

A Kashmiri man walks on snow covered road during fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar.Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 18-01-2017 A Kashmiri man walks on snow covered road during fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Ten bodies have been retrieved by the army who went missing after two avalanches hit in Gurez Sector of Kashmir. Rescue operations have been launched as several others are still missing. Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir valley in view of fresh snowfall which has been going on intermittently for past three days. Read More 

Assam: Serial blasts by ULFA(I) on Republic Day

A series of IED explosions took place in Assam on Republic Day. Bombs were detonated in Charaidow, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, police said. There was, however, no report of any casualty or damage to property in the blasts.  The Police have blamed the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) for the explosions. Read updates 

 

Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto ‘considering’ scrapping US trip

Mexico, mexico President, US, Donald Trump, Trump, Donald trump administration, Enrique Pena Nieto, US-Mexico relation, world news U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto walk out after finishing a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. (Source:  REUTERS/Henry Romero)

On the day American President Donald Trump signed an executive order to construct a wall between Mexico and US, President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico is contemplating whether to cancel his visit to the White House on Tuesday, according to Mexican officials. In a nationally televised speech late Wednesday, President Enrique Pena Nieto condemned the US decision and repeated that Mexico would not pay for the wall despite Trump’s claims that it would. Read more

Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin dies

russian-envoy-759

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away on Thursday morning due to heart failure, according to news reports. Kadakin was 68- years-old and was the Russian ambassador to India since 2009. Read story 

