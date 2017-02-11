News bulletin at 10 pm: Sasikala accuses Governor of delaying proceedings to form govt, 64 per cent turnout in 1st phase UP polls and more stories

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala (File Photo) Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu crisis: AIADMK to begin new kind of protest from tomorrow, says Sasikala

As the power struggle within AIADMK shows no sign of abating, party general secretary VK Sasikala on Saturday indirectly accused Governor C Vidyasagar Rao of delaying the proceedings to form the government. “The created time lag looks like it was intended to create a split in the party,” AIADMK tweeted quoting Sasikala. The party general secretary also expressed she was happy after meeting her MLAs and added that all the legislators are with her. Meanwhile, the OPS camp on Saturday received fresh support from C Ponnaiyan and Tripur MP V Sathyabama. Earlier in the day, two party MPs Ashok Kumar and PR Sundaram had also offered their support to Panneerselvam, leaving the AIADMK chief Sasikala with more worries. Read more here

UP polls: 64 per cent turnout in phase-1 amid stray incidents of violence

Around 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first of the seven-phase assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Although the poll day passed off peacefully in 73 constituencies, the Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh said some places did report of election slips being snatched, which led to pelting of stones and clashes. The turn out was estimated at around 64 per cent till the close of polling, the officer told the media. Read more here

We don’t expect anything better from Rahul Gandhi, says BJP

Bharatiya Janta Party slammed Rahul Gandhi for his “peeping into bathrooms of people” comment on PM Modi. The party said the Congress leader “behaves as per his standards” and they don’t expect anything better from him. During the unveiling of common minimum programme of the SP-Congress alliance in Lucknow, the Congress leader took a dig at PM Modi for his “raincoat in bathroom” barb at former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, saying that the Prime Minister was more interested in “peeping into bathrooms of people”. Read more here

UP polls 2017: PM Narendra Modi seeks to puncture ‘kaam bolta hai’ slogan of Akhilesh Yadav

PM Modi during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh criticised Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Taking a dig at Chief Minister’s “kaam bolta hai” slogan, he said it is the SP leader’s “karnama” (misdeed) that speaks for him. Modi, who is now seen in UP addressing people in election rallies, has stepped up his attack on Akhilesh. The PM added that it is the CM’s fault if people in Uttar Pradesh are still unable to see the ‘ácche din’. Read more here

US firms going abroad can’t say “bye-bye and fire everybody”

US President Donald Trump has warned of “consequences” to American companies planning to shift base abroad, telling them that he would make it “harder” for them to just say “bye-bye and fire everybody.” In his weekly address to the nation, Trump also said that he is working on a major tax reform which would massively reduce taxes of American workers and businesses. Read more here