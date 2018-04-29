Newlyweds attacked on way home from Meerut to Saharanpur

Farhana (right) and Mohammed were married on Friday evening in Meerut’s Nahal village. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Farhana (right) and Mohammed were married on Friday evening in Meerut’s Nahal village. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Just over four hours after they got married in Meerut’s Nahal village on Friday evening, Mohammed, 23, held his bride in the middle of the road near Nator village, under Daurala police station’s jurisdiction in the district. She was bleeding after being shot. It was the first time he had seen his wife’s face, having been married in a community wedding, and subsequently surrounded by “too many relatives”.

On way to his home in Saharanpur, their vehicle had just crossed a toll booth near Daurala when four assailants attacked them, shot at his wife, Farhana, 22, and escaped with their belongings. It was around 10.30 pm on Friday.

With no help coming, they rushed to the government hospital in Beghrajpur. Farhana was declared dead on arrival.

“The assailants pointed guns at us and asked my sister and her husband get off the vehicle. I also got down. We were very scared,” Mohammad said at the family’s Saharanpur home on Saturday afternoon. “My niece and my wife were back in the car. They (the men) took everything, then pushed them out. I don’t know why they shot my wife.”

At home, everyone intermittently asked the same question: why did they open fire?

A truck driver, Mohammed said around 150 people were part of his wedding procession at Nahal on Friday afternoon. The “nikah” was complete by 7pm, and the guests left for Muzaffarnagar in different vehicles.

Daurala police have registered a case of murder and robbery. Additional SP (City) Shri Prakash Dwivedi said, “The bride was declared brought dead at hospital. Our teams are working but there is no substantial development as of now.”

“The incident occurred after their (newlywed’s) vehicle crossed the toll. Family members said the vehicle did not have any registration number, as it was only three days old. We are conducting raids,” Dwivedi said.

Daurala station officer Manoj Kumar Mishra said more details will emerge after they get the autopsy report.

At Nahal on Saturday evening, Farhana’s father Farmaan Ali, 50, huddled with other family members and relatives after burying his daughter, said, “We bid her farewell at 7 pm yesterday – she was going to start her new journey. A day later, I buried her…. I can’t believe our fate.”

“We are very poor. Farhana’s wedding was part of a community marriage…we could not have afforded it,” he said.

