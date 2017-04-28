Newly-wed woman found dead at home, husband held

A 23-YEAR-OLD newly-married woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence at Prafulla Kanan in Kolkata’s Baguihati area on Thursday. Her husband was arrested after the woman’s family alleged that she was “mentally and physically tortured over her dark complexion” by her in-laws. The deceased, Rinku Das, had got married to Gobind Das (28) around one-and-a-half months ago. Hailing from Madhyamgram, she had shifted to Baguihati after her marriage, said police.

On Wednesday night, the in-laws had informed Rinku’s family over the phone that she had accidently fallen in the washroom and died, said police. “The body was recovered from the bathroom. It has been sent for postmortem examination. The actual cause and time of death will only be ascertained after we receive the report,” a police officer said.

“The family has lodged a complaint against three people, including the husband. Following this, we have arrested Govinda Das. He is being interrogated… The victim’s family has alleged that her in-laws were mentally and physically torturing her over her dark complexion,” he added.

