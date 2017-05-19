Newly-wed missing in Telangana: Search on for Mumbai youth

Police HAVE launched a search for a newly-wed Mumbai youth A Naresh (23), who has been missing since he and his wife T Swati (20) reached the latter’s village in Telangana’s Yadadri district. Swati was found hanging at her parent’s home in Pallerla village on Tuesday.

The families were opposed to the match as Swati was from an upper caste. The couple, who tied the knot in March and were living in Mumbai since, reached their native village on May 11 after the girl’s father T Srinivas Reddy told Swati that he had accepted their marriage. However, while the girl went to her parents’ house, Naresh, who was headed to go to his grandparents’ house, never reached there. Naresh’s father lodged a missing complaint. Later, Swati was found hanging in the bathroom of her home. DCP P Yadagiri has said teams have been formed to trace Naresh at the earliest.

