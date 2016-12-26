Newly-wed Army Captain, wife killed in Tezpur mishap

A young Captain of the Indian Army and his newly-wed wife were killed on the spot and two other officers seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling hit against a tree near Tezpur in northern Assam, about 180 km from here, late Sunday night. The victims were Captain Rahul Yadav and Loveleen Yadav.

Confirming this, Sonitpur SP PP Singh said the two were killed near Majgaon on the outskirts of Tezpur, a cantonment town, when the private car they were travelling collided head-on on a roadside tree. Captain Rahul Yadav and his wife Loveleen Yadav were killed on the spot, he said.

The other two officers who sustained serious injuries were admitted to the Base Hospital in Tezpur, Defence PRO Lt Col Shombit Ghosh informed. Tezpur is the headquarters of the Army’s Four Corps that has jurisdiction over western Assam, western Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

