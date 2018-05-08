Newly married woman gives wedding ring as supari to ‘BTech gang’ to kill her husband

A newly-married woman who gave her wedding ring as payment to a gang of unemployed BTech graduates to get her husband murdered has been arrested by police in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Image) A newly-married woman who gave her wedding ring as payment to a gang of unemployed BTech graduates to get her husband murdered has been arrested by police in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Image)

A newly-married woman who gave her wedding ring as payment to a gang of unemployed BTech graduates to get her husband of 9 days murdered has been arrested by police in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. On Monday night at about 8 pm, the couple– Yamaka Gowrishankar, 30, and Y Saraswati, 22, were attacked at ITDA park at Thotapalli, what initially appeared to be an attempted robbery in which the husband was killed and the wife’s bridal jewellery was stolen.

Based on the woman’s complaint that three unidentified miscreants killed her husband and robbed her, a case was registered at Garugubilli police station of Parvathipuram Sub-divison, and a massive manhunt was launched by cops who locked down Vizianagaram district by setting up barricades everywhere for vehicle checking.

However, police on Tuesday said that it was a pre-mediated murder planned by the woman to get rid of the husband who she had to marry as per the wishes of her family, while she was in love with somebody else.

Cops also arrested her lover Maddu Shiva, an unemployed BTech graduate from Vizag whom she met on Facebook in 2016 and fell in love, after Saraswati convinced him to hire someone to kill her husband. Shiva hired Saripalli Rama Krishna, a local thug with two attempt to murder cases against him, and Merugu Gopi and Gurrala Bangaruraju, both BTech graduates to help him. They hired the autorickahwaw of Devarapalli Kishore.

According to Vizianagaram SP G P Raju, Gaurishankar Rao, an electrical engineer working in Bellary and Saraswati, a BSc (Computers) graduate, got married ten days ago in Parvathipuram as per the wishes of their families. According to police, although she was in love with Shiva, she could not go against the wishes of her family as they had fixed the wedding.

However, after the wedding, Saraswati convinced her lover Shiva to kill her husband and make it look like a robbery, which had gone wrong. Shiva hired the gang from Visakhapatnam to whom Saraswati paid an advance of Rs 8,000 using an online money transfer mobile app, and Shiva paid Rs 10,000 in cash.

Saraswati, Shiva, and hired gang made the plan to attack Rao on Monday after the victim informed his wife that he had given his motorcycle for servicing at a showroom at Parvatipuram. This information was later passed on to Shiva.

According to the plan, Saraswati asked her husband to take her along with him to the service centre. Late in the evening they collected the motorcycle and started back to their village. As per plan, along the way she asked him to stop the motorcycle at a desolate location as she wanted to relieve herself and walked into nearby fields. The gang trailing them in an autorickshaw attacked Rao.

“They hit him with an iron on the back of head and Shankar collapsed and died on the spot. She came out of the field and gave her wedding ring to them as payment and then enacted a drama to passersby that someone attacked her husband and snatched all her gold ornaments. She had actually hidden all her jewellery inside her clothes, and acted as she fainted. She was admitted to a hospital where she gave interviews to media persons and in each interview her version was different. When a woman police officer took her statement, she kept changing her versions about what happened and we began to doubt and checked her call data records. Meanwhile, during the vehicle checking we detainted an autorickshaw with three persons in it at one check post. When questioned separately they gave different answers. But when they were taken to police station, they spilled the beans,” said SP Raju.

