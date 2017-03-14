Newly elected BJP MLA allegedly threatens cop, inquiry ordered

BJP MLA Madhvendra Pratap Singh Ranu is in the eye of a storm for allegedly threatening a police officer. (File Photo) BJP MLA Madhvendra Pratap Singh Ranu is in the eye of a storm for allegedly threatening a police officer. (File Photo)

Three days after his election from the Sayajpur Assembly seat in Hardoi, BJP MLA Madhvendra Pratap Singh Ranu is in the eye of a storm for allegedly threatening a police officer. An audio recording of the conversation between the MLA and Circle Officer Shahbad, Arvind Verma went viral on the social media and electronic channels following which ASP B C Dubey has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The MLA however claimed that he had maintained decency and alleged that it was the officer who did not act on a complaint and behaved in an irresponsible manner. As per the purported audio recording, the MLA warned the police official that BJP had come to power in the state and insisted that an FIR be lodged in connection with an incident concerning one of his workers.

Ranu, when contacted, claimed that last night some supporters of the Samajwadi Party barged into the house of one of his workers in Dhamariya village under Shahbad and the police team which arrived on his call on Dial-100 took him away and misbehaved with his wife and mother. “When I called the CO, he said the matter does not concern him as Dial-100 is operated from Lucknow. But since he is a senior officer of the area, he cannot shun responsibility,” the MLA said. He alleged that while he maintained decency, it was the police officer who had behaved irresponsibly.

The MLA also claimed that there were certain allegations against the CO and it was in this light that he warned him of getting those accusations probed. SP Chandra Prakash said a probe has been ordered in the matter.

