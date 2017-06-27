Newly-elected Bhagalpur Mayor Sima Saha booked for forging date of birth

NEWLY-ELECTED Bhagalpur Mayor Sima Saha has been booked for forging her date of birth. According to the documents — CBSE Class X marksheet — the age gap between her first daughter and second daughter is only five months and 22 days, and going by elder child’s date of birth on the certificate, Saha had her when she was just eight years old. The case is being monitored by Bhagalpur DIG Vikas Vaibhav, who has asked the local police to first verify the Class X certificate issued by the Bihar Sanskrit Siksha Board in 2007.

Bhagalpur’s Kotwali police station booked Saha under IPC sections 171G (giving false statement in an election) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and under the Bihar Municipal Corporation Act, 2007 for giving wrong information or hiding information in affidavit and nomination papers.

The FIR was lodged on June 7 by former deputy mayor of Bhagalpur Priti Shekhar, who is a councillor of ward number 19.

Mayor Saha allegedly forged dates of birth of her five children to become eligible to contest municipal polls after the Bihar Municipal Corporation Act, 2007, was passed.

As per the new municipal Act, anyone willing to contest ward councillor’s election must not have the third child after February 2008.

Saha, who has allegedly forged the age of her fifth child, has shown the last child’s year of birth as 2007 to avoid disqualification. The DIG said dates of birth of all children would be cross-checked.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App