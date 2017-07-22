Nagaland CM TR Zeliang appoints 10 ministers

Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang on Saturday installed his new cabinet by appointing ten ministers, four of whom were members of the ministry headed by Shurhozelie Liezietsu. (File photo) Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang on Saturday installed his new cabinet by appointing ten ministers, four of whom were members of the ministry headed by Shurhozelie Liezietsu. (File photo)

One day after he won a vote of confidence in the state assembly, Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang on Saturday installed his new cabinet by appointing ten ministers, four of whom were members of the ministry headed by Shurhozelie Liezietsu. The ministry of the former CM was dismissed on Wednesday.

The ten who were sworn in by governor PB Acharya in Kohima are Imkong L Imchen, Yanthungo Patton, G Kaito Aye, Tokheho Yepthomi, C Kipili Sangtam, Neikiesalie Nicky Kire, Imtilemba Sangtam, Kejong Chang, Neiba Kronu and Mmhonlumo Kikon. Out of these, Imkong L Imchen, Yanthungo Patton, G Kaito Aye and Kipili Sangtam were were members of the Liezietsu cabinet too, but they had shifted their allegiance and joined the dissidence camp headed by Zeliang.

Those present in Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony included Lok Sabha member and former chief minister Neiphiu Rio, who was, till a few months ago, at loggerheads with Zeliang as well as Shurhozelie Liezietsu and was suspended from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in May 2016. While Liezietsu was then president of the NPF, Zeliang was the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the NPF has expelled 19 MLAs and placed under suspension 10 others for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities by joining Zeliang’s camp and ousting party president Shurhozelie Liezietsu from the chief minister’s office in the recent political drama in Nagaland.

The 19 MLAs who were “expelled” are Noke Wangnao, Y Patton, C Kipili Sangtam, G Kaito Aye, Imkong L Imchen, Deo Nukhu, Benjongliba Aier, Shetoyi, Khekaho Assumi, Naiba Konyak, Nuklutoshi, Dr Longriniken, Pohwang, E Kropol, CM Chang, S Pangnyu Phom, Tokheho Yepthomi, Merentoshi Jamir and Imtikumzuk.

C Apok Jamir, Pukhayi, Eshak Konyak, Tovihoto, S I Jamir, Zhaleo Rio, Namri Nchang, Neiba Kronu, Neikiesalie Nicky Kire and Neiphrezo Keditsu are the ten legislators placed under suspension.

