Newborn stolen from Surat govt hospital

A newborn baby boy was allegedly stolen by some unidentified person posing as a male nurse from a government hospital in Surat district on Thursday. He pretended to the infant’s mother that he was taking the child for giving polio drops, police said. Sofiya, wife of Mohammedali Ansari, a scrap businessman from Mumbai, had come to her parents’ home in Surat for her third delivery. Sofiya’s parents admitted her in the Primary Health Care Centre Hospital at Kathor village in Kamrej taluka of Surat district on Wednesday morning. She delivered a male child the same day at 7 pm. Sofiya has two daughters.

In the wee hours of Thursday around 1.00 am, a youth dressed in male apron of the hospital staffer woke up Sofia from her sleep. He told the infant’s mother in Gujarati that he was taking the child for giving polio drops and left the ward no. 35. Though Sofiya’s mother, Mariyam, was sleeping beside the bed Sofiya did not bother to disturb her mother, police said.

As the “male nurse” failed to turn up after some time, Sofiya alerted the ward doctors that a male nurse had taken her son for giving polio drops. The doctors immediately conducted an identification parade of all male nurses on night and found that somebody had stolen the child. Later they informed Kathor police that an infant had been stolen from the hospital.

Kathor police inspector P N Patel said, “Since the hospital has not installed any CCTV, it was very difficult to identify the accused. We have grilled all staffers of the PHC, including the lone security guard, who was on duty when the crime happened. The security guard claimed that he had gone for a routine round-up of the hospital when the incident had taken place. Further probe is on.”