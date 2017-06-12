Newborn abandoned in toilet by mother in Mumbai suburb

In a shocking incident, a baby girl, hours after her birth, was left to die in a public toilet, allegedly by her mother in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg suburb, police said today.

However, the day-old infant received prompt medical aid and has been now kept in a child care centre, they said.

On the morning of June 9, a woman, who went to the toilet, spotted the baby, whose face was in the toilet hole, crying, police said.

The woman pulled the baby from the toilet and alerted her own family and police control room.

Police rushed to the spot and saw the baby in the hands of the woman, a police official said.

The baby, who needed urgent medical treatment, was taken to a civic hospital, he said.

“After her health improved, we took the baby to Vatsalya Trust, where she could get proper care,” Senior Police Inspector Ajinath Satpute told PTI. Decisions about her welfare will be taken by Child Welfare Committee, he said.

Police are yet to trace and identify the newborn’s mother.

However, it has registered an offence against her under section 315 of IPC (an act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and section 317 of IPC (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it), the official said.

