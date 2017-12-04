Newborn declared dead: Delhi hospital terminates two doctors for medical negligence

Allegations had emerged that the hospital handed over twins it had declared dead to the family in “polythene packets”. Allegations had emerged that the hospital handed over twins it had declared dead to the family in “polythene packets”.

Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, which has come under the scanner for erroneously declaring a newborn dead, on Sunday terminated the services of the two treating doctors. The hospital, which is yet to complete its internal inquiry into the alleged case of medical negligence said that Dr A P Mehta and Dr Vishal Gupta has been terminated on the basis of “initial discussion with the expert group”.

“While the inquiry by the expert group which includes external experts from IMA is still in process, we have decided to terminate the services of the two treating doctors, Dr A P Mehta and Dr Vishal Gupta in the case relating to the twin extreme pre-term babies. This strict action has been taken on the basis of our initial discussions with the expert group and as a reflection of our commitment to higher standards of care,” Max Health care authority said.

“We wish to clarify that this action should not presuppose finding of any lapse by the expert group and should not be construed in any way to be anything other than an expression of our continued commitment to providing quality healthcare,” the hospital added.

On Friday, allegations had emerged that the hospital handed over twins it had declared dead to the family in “polythene packets”, and that one of the babies turned out to be alive while being taken to the cremation ground. On Sunday, the hospital said that it has included two experts from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), who will be part of the expert group investigation in the alleged case of medical negligence.

Meanwhile, the hospital said that it has included two experts – Dr Arun Agarwal, Chairman, Ethics Committee, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Dr Ramesh Datta, Joint Secretary, IMA – who will be part of the group that is investigating circumstances and protocols followed by the doctors regarding the premature delivery and subsequent declaration of death.

“The expert group — set up by Max Healthcare to investigate the circumstances and protocols followed regarding the premature delivery (23 weeks/5 months) of twins and subsequent declaration of death at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh — is working swiftly towards concluding their detailed investigation. Dr Arun Agarwal, Chairman, Ethic Committee Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Dr Ramesh Datta, Joint Secretary, IMA have been included as external experts in the group. The investigation is expected to conclude by tomorrow, Dec 4, and findings are expected to be shared thereafter,” Max Healthcare authorities said.

Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there should be a “legal framework to check open loot and criminal negligence.” He, however, added that the Delhi government valued the independence of private medical facilities and did not wish to interfere in their functioning. “We value the independence of private hospitals and do not wish to interfere in their functioning. However, there ought to be a legal framework to check open loot and criminal negligence by a few black sheep,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police, who registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide against two doctors, said they have sent a a notice to the hospital to join the probe and share documents pertaining to the case. The Indian Express had earlier reported that The Delhi Medical Council will Monday issue a showcause notice to Max Hospital, and form an expert panel to probe the allegation of medical negligence.

