Newborn baby of 10-year-old rape survivor shifted to neonatal ward

The newborn baby girl, given birth by a 10-year-old rape survivor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 on Thursday, was shifted from GMCH’s Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the neonatal ward. “Both of them are stable now. The newborn was shifted from NICU to the institute’s neonatal ward,” said Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Neil Roberts. According to the GMCH doctors, the 10-year-old girl was still at the ICU and she was being monitored round the clock.

On Friday, the CWC also became the official “custodian” of the baby, after the 10-year-old’s family disowned the newborn. Roberts said a surrender deed was also signed between the CWC and the girl’s family. “Once she is discharged from the hospital, we will soon shift her to the adoption home. The newborn baby will be up for adoption after two months,” he said. On Thursday, the rape survivor delivered the child after she underwent a Caesarean operation which lasted for around two hours.

