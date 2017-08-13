Newborn baby girl ‘dumped’ at empty plot in Panchkula

Police said a case has been registered under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it) of IPC. A PGI doctor said the girl has been admitted to PGI’s Advance Paediatrics Centre. “She is stable and has been put under observation.” (Express Photo) Police said a case has been registered under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it) of IPC. A PGI doctor said the girl has been admitted to PGI’s Advance Paediatrics Centre. “She is stable and has been put under observation.” (Express Photo)

A newborn baby was found abandoned at an empty plot in Sector 8, Panchkula, by locals on Saturday morning. The girl has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Police officers said the newborn, wrapped in clothes, was born a few days ago, before she was dumped by her parents. On Saturday, the locals spotted the baby and alerted the police. Inspector Satish Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 5 Police Station in Panchkula, said as soon as they received information about the girl, they arrived at the spot. “The girl is two days old. She was initially taken to Civil Hospital in Sector 6 from where she was referred to PGIMER,” he said.

According to police, they have now approached nearby nursing homes to track down the baby’s parents. “We are collecting details from the nursing home and trying to trace the baby’s parents.” Police said a case has been registered under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it) of IPC. A PGI doctor said the girl has been admitted to PGI’s Advance Paediatrics Centre. “She is stable and has been put under observation.”

In April, a three-day-old girl was found near Chau Majra village in Mohali. She was shifted to Civil Hospital, Phase-6. Later, many people expressed interest in adopting the baby.

