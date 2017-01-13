New video by CRPF constable; PMO seeks report on BSF man’s complaint

A screenshot of the video. A screenshot of the video.

A CRPF constable has uploaded a video on social media complaining of disparities in facilities and seeking pay parity with the Army. This comes days after a video uploaded by a BSF man, complaining of poor quality food being served to personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, went viral.

Taking serious note of the video posted by BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Prime Minister’s Office Thursday asked the Union Home Ministry to submit a “detailed factual report” on the complaint and action taken.

Meanwhile, in a report submitted to the Home Ministry on Thursday, the BSF said there was no shortage of food at the post where Yadav was serving. It said no personnel deployed at the post had complained about food when a senior BSF officer visited them a week ago, sources said.

As the government faced criticism on social media about alleged ill-treatment of men in uniform posted in inhospitable places, another video surfaced. The clip, posted by a CRPF constable, started trending. In the clip, the trooper is seen demanding parity in pay and other benefits between the Army and paramilitary forces, citing the difficult assignments they undertake.

The CRPF, the country’s largest paramilitary force, said it had taken “cognizance” of the issues raised by the constable, who identified himself in the video as Jeet Singh. The issues he raised included pension, poor medical facilities and lack of canteen facilities. “None of this is new. But I would say this was not the best forum to raise them,” CRPF DG K Durga Prasad said.

Prasad said that all paramilitary forces have taken up these issues with the government, apart from associations of paramilitary men pushing for them. “As far as medical facilities are concerned, we are providing it through cashless facility in the best hospitals. We don’t have an RR Hospital like the Army, but the best of talent from corporate hospitals is available. We may not have CSD canteens, but central police canteen is there. While Army has VAT exemption across the country, we have it only in some states. Yes, we don’t have something on the lines of military service pay. We will take up that issue with the government along with that of pension,” he said.