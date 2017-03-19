New Uttar Pradesh government has to focus on power, sugarcane arrears: Assocham

The chamber also urged the new state government to focus on agro-processing sector of the state as it has a huge potential. The chamber also urged the new state government to focus on agro-processing sector of the state as it has a huge potential.

The new Uttar Pradesh government will have to meet immediate challenges of ensuring quality power supply and find a lasting solution for arrears of sugarcane farmers, Assocham said today. “The top priority of the new state government should be to drastically improve the quality and quantity of power supply,” the industry chamber said in a statement. The new government should immediately bring the state utility to robust health so that the users in rural and urban areas are given better power supply, it added.

The chamber also urged the new state government to focus on agro-processing sector of the state as it has a huge potential. It also said that since the BJP is now in power in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, a better coordination should be achieved between the two states to give a better deal to the Bundelkhand areas, which have suffered due to water scarcity. “Faced with high expectations created by a massive mandate given to the BJP, the incoming CM of Uttar Pradesh has to meet immediate challenges of ensuring much better electricity supply and find a lasting solutions for arrears of sugarcane farmers,” it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now