New UP DGP Om Prakash Singh likely to take charge this week: Govt

UP’s new Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh is likely to take charge this week. On Sunday, the Union ministry of home affairs issued an order to allow “premature repatriation” of Singh — who was holding the post of director general (DG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in New Delhi — back to his cadre.

The 1983 batch officer was appointed UP DGP on December 31, replacing outgoing Sulkhan Singh.

After Sulkhan Singh retired, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had been looking after day to day affairs. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar, “After getting relieved tomorrow (Monday), Singh is likely to join on Tuesday.”

The state government had earlier requested the Centre to relieve Om Prakash Singh at the earliest so he could take charge as UP DGP. The request was made on the recommendations of a committee headed by the chief secretary, with principal secretary (home) and principal secretary to the chief minister as its members.

Singh, who hails from Bihar, is due to retire in January 2020.

