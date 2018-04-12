New twist in Sreejith death: Youth says local CPM leaders coerced his father to change statement

28-year-old Sreejith, who died due to alleged police torture (File Photo) 28-year-old Sreejith, who died due to alleged police torture (File Photo)

In a fresh twist to the case involving the death of 28-year-old Sreejith due to alleged police torture, a young man has claimed that local CPM leaders coerced his father to change his statement in favour of the police version.

Speaking to Manorama, a local news channel, Sarath said his father, Parameswaran, who’s also a branch secretary of the CPM, had initially told him that he was not present at the time when Vasudevan’s home was attacked by a gang of men. Instead, he was working at the market and had come to know about the attack and the subsequent suicide of Vasudevan when he returned home.

Sarath alleged that he saw his father later having a conversation with local party leaders Denny and K J Thomas post which he changed his statement to the police. In the statement, Parameswaran claimed that he was present at the spot when Vasudevan’s home was attacked and that he saw Sreejith among the gang members. Sarath told the news channel that he was friends with Sreejith and that the neighbourhood had now turned against their family because his father gave a false statement under party duress.

“The involvement of the local party leaders must be investigated by the crime branch when they take over the case,” he told the channel.

Parameswaran’s statement that he saw Sreejith among the gang members has been central to the local police’s claims that they have not picked the wrong ‘Sreejith’ up on the night of April 6, hours after Vasudevan’s home was attacked.

When The Indian Express visited Sreejith’s family on Wednesday, his mother Shyamala told the newspaper that her son was innocent and had been wrongly picked up by the local police. She alleged that the police beat him and kicked him several times in the abdomen due to which he developed pain in the stomach and had to be admitted to the hospital. She said that the police did not allow her to even give him a ‘drop of water’.

Immense political pressure has been building on the government in the state after Sreejith died at Aster Medicity on Monday as a result of alleged custodial torture.

The initial medical report, as well as the autopsy, had concluded that there was ‘blunt trauma to abdomen’, ‘perforation in the small intestine’ and ‘multiple mesenteric contusions’, all of which pointed to police torture.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been appointed to look into allegations of police torture even as the cops stuck to their stand that Sreejith’s injuries had occurred during his involvement in the attack on Vasudevan’s home.

