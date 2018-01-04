New team of Uttar Pradesh office-bearers soon: BJP likely to retain those who helped party win elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at ” Natural Farming Camp”at Ambedkar Oditorium in Lucknow on wednesday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 20.12.2017 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at ” Natural Farming Camp”at Ambedkar Oditorium in Lucknow on wednesday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 20.12.2017

POST JANUARY 14, the Uttar Pradesh BJP is set to get a new team of office-bearers. The new team is likely to have at least 60 per cent members from the existing team, who were behind BJP’s win in the state polls and urban local bodies polls held last year. Insiders said party state president Mahendra Nath Pandey will declare new state team after Makar Sankranti when the Hindu calendar begins.

Contacted, Pandey said the team will be “reorganised” this month and priority will be given to leaders considering their past performances and to those who would give time to the party. “All sections of the society will be given representation in the state team… regional balance will also be maintained,” he added.

Pandey had replaced Keshav Prasad Maurya as the state president in September, last year, but continued working with the existing team. Following the BJP’s “one person-one post” policy, Maurya had resigned as the state BJP president soon after being sworn in as deputy chief minister in March, last year.

The existing team had looked after election management during the state polls — in which BJP got absolute majority — and later in the civic polls, in which BJP improved its performance.

“As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are the next big target, the party cannot take a chance… it wants to utilise the experience of most of the existing state team members because its challenge is to repeat the 2014 results (BJP and its allies had won 73 seats). The party will start preparations for the Lok Sabha polls from March, after Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls,” said a senior leader. Also, with an eye on 2019, the party is likely to give considerable representation to OBCs and SCs in the new team.

The leader said while around 60 per cent of the members will be roped in from the existing team, the remaining posts will be filled by filling vacant posts, elevating certain office-bearers and inducting fresh faces.

The existing team has several posts vacant, including five positions of vice-presidents and three in the Adityanath Cabinet.

