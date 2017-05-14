New Tea Board chief Bezbaruah praises RSS, wants migrants de-franchised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Many quarters including a section of the media might dislike Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), but it is only RSS that can bring about Hindu unity in order to help take the country forward, Prabhat Kamal Bezbaruah, newly-appointed chairman of Tea Board said here on Sunday. He also called for de-enfranchising the Bangladeshi infiltrators in order to save Assam.

Speaking as chief guest at the closing function of a 20-day training camp for RSS volunteers from Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya here, Bezbaruah, a noted tea planter, complained that for nearly 70 years successive government could not bring about a sense of pride for the nation among the people. Bezbaruah was named Tea Board chairman on May 5.

“The people should have pride in the nation. I hope a patriotic government would be able to instill this sense of pride among the citizens in the next three years,” he said. Hojai in central Assam is about 140 km from Guwahati, and the RSS has its most important training centre in the Northeastern region.

Bezbaruah said India was ruled by Muslims for about 1,000 years and by the British for about 200 years because there was no unity among Hindus. “We did not have Hindu unity. That is why we were ruled by Muslim nawabs and kings for about 1,000 years and for about 200 years by the British,” he said.

Expressing concern over increasing demographic change brought about by settlers from another country, Bezbaruah suggested de-enfranchisement of these settlers in order to save Assam.

“A serious demographic change is occurring in Assam because of infiltration. These infiltrators will eat up Assam and its people. The only way to stop this is to de-franchise these people. Because, if Assam is lost, the remaining Northeastern states will also suffer,” he said.

“Ours state is now full of foreigners. They will become a majority in the next two or three decades if we do not awaken the people. We have to resist this demographic invasion,” Bezbaruah said.

Recalling how Assam was sought to be included in East Pakistan during Partition, Bezbaruah said Assam and present-day Northeast would have become part of East Pakistan but for efforts of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi. “Nehru had almost agreed to inclusion of Assam in East Pakistan, but for the efforts of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi. That was indeed a victory, but that victory would be lost if we cannot awaken the people against infiltration,” he said.

