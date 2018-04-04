New Session: Education dept reverts to CCE for Classes 1 to 8 in govt schools

In a previous circular issued on March 21, 2017, the board asked schools to follow a “revised assessment structure” for Class 9 In a previous circular issued on March 21, 2017, the board asked schools to follow a “revised assessment structure” for Class 9

GOING BACK and forth in an effort to follow CBSE guidelines, the UT education department has finally decided to revert to the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system for Classes 1 to 8 in all government schools for the new session. In the session 2017-18, however, the education department followed a revised assessment structure, keeping in view the restoration of board examination for Class 10. This means that the semester system under CCE was not followed in the previous session and students of Classes 1 to 8 had to study 20 per cent of the syllabus of the first term for their final examination. Under CCE, the syllabus covered under the first semester is not applicable to the second semester.

The District Education Officer held a meeting regarding examination policy for Classes 1 to 9 with members of the committee. Following this, a circular was issued on March 28 that states, “It was decided by the committee that the previous CCE pattern as in session 2016-17 will be continued further for Classes 1 to 8.”The circular said that the uniform system of assessment, examination and report card for Class 9 will be implemented as per exam pattern of Class 10.

Too many interpretations

The education department has interpreted a number of circulars issued by the CBSE on their own terms, making the assessment structure complicated not only for students but for teachers too.

Earlier in January, a CBSE circular about reverting to the CCE puzzled teachers who said it could lead to a change in report cards and assessment structure of students of Classes 6 to 8. Back then, the UT education department said it would try its best that the CCE was not brought back.

“It appears that the education department was bent on finishing the academic session with goofed up exam pattern. Now with the beginning of the new session, it has implemented the exam system based on CCE as per the CBSE guidelines,” said Arvind Rana, president, SSA Teachers’ Welfare Association.

Even principals and school heads to whom the circular has been addressed are not clear on the issue. “We followed the CCE pattern in schools for 2017-18. We gave grades to students and have been following formative and summative assessments,” said Raj Bala, principal, Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18.

But Rana said the grades are mandatory under the Right to Education Act. So, what was different this time? “We also gave marks along with grades. Also, we grade students for each semester under the CCE. This time the students got an overall grade in their final examination,” he said.

The officials of the district education office were unavailable for comment.

What’s the confusion?

In a previous circular issued on March 21, 2017, the board asked schools to follow a “revised assessment structure” for Class 9, keeping in view the “restoration of the Board Examination for Class 10”.

The circular also mentioned that it had decided to implement the same system for Classes 6 to 8 “to increase the confidence in the students to start preparing for Class 10 board examination when they join the upper primary stage in Class 6”.

