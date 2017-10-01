New record: Nagpur Metro reaches trial stage in two years

The Rs 8,680-crore project comprises two corridors with a total length of nearly 39 km. (Express Photo: Monica Chaturvedi) The Rs 8,680-crore project comprises two corridors with a total length of nearly 39 km. (Express Photo: Monica Chaturvedi)

THE TRIAL run of Nagpur Metro rail was flagged off here on Saturday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Surface Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. It has become the fastest Metro project to reach the trial run stage.

The project was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on May 30, 2015. Funded by the central government (20 per cent), state government (20 per cent), Nagpur Municipal Corporation (5 per cent), Nagpur Improvement Trust (5 per cent) and 50 per cent loan from Germany agency KFW (Rs 4,000 crore) and French agency AFD (Rs 600 crore), the Rs 8,680-crore project comprises two corridors, east-west and north-south with a total length of a little over 39 km.

On Saturday, a three-coach train steered by woman driver Sumedha Meshram travelled a distance of 5.6 km on the at-grade section (ground level) between the Mihan area and Khapri railway station. The trial run will continue over the next two months for verification of different safety parameters and for final safety certification by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

State Bank of India Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, who was present on the occasion, launched MAHA CARD, a common mobility card for various modes of transport.

“The Nagpur Metro with this trial run is said to be the fastest completed Metro rail project in the country,” Fadnavis said, assuring to extend it to the adjoining Kanhan, Hingana and Buttibori satellite towns.

Gadkari congratulated the MAHA-METRO, headed by Managing Director Brijesh Dixit, for “speedy and excellent quality implementation” of the Nagpur project.

