New power projects being set up at a cost of over Rs 53000 crore: TN CM

Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the installed power capacity of the state had increased 16,873 MW in 2010 to 29,492 MW now (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File) Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the installed power capacity of the state had increased 16,873 MW in 2010 to 29,492 MW now (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File)

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps for setting up new power projects with a total generation capacity of 9,300 MW, at a cost of Rs 53,890 crore, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. After laying the foundation stone of Stage-I of Udangudi Super Critical Thermal Power Project, he said as the demand for electricity is expected to increase in the future, “constructive steps” are being taken by the government to increase generation.

He said the Udangudi project was expected to come into operation by 2020-21.

Palaniswami said that Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd. (TANTRANSCO) has become the first agency in the country to set up high-voltage power transmission facility during the financial year 2016-17.

The chief minister said the installed power capacity of the state had increased 16,873 MW in 2010 to 29,492 MW now.

Due to various initiatives, Tamil Nadu has become a power surplus state, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the foundation stone laying ceremony was taking place after “overcoming various hurdles” caused by the opposition parties.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is setting up a new 500MW Ultra Mega Solar Photovoltaic Power Park at Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district at a cost of Rs 2,350 crore, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App